St. Teresa and St. Therese’s wisdom on prayer

Only four of the 37 doctors of the Church are women, but those four women certainly pack a spiritual punch in their writings!

Their beautiful and profound works are full of incredible wisdom for our lives. In particular, they can guide us to learn how to pray, and pray well and deeply.

If you want to take in the saints’ wisdom but you’re not quite ready to crack open a thick spiritual tome, here’s some good news.

You can learn about the Church’s rich spiritual tradition in an easy-to-watch form with a new video series, When You Pray: A Clear Path to a Deeper Relationship with God.

The latest release from theologian Dr. Edward Sri, When You Pray is designed to help ordinary people connect with the saints and the Church’s deep prayer tradition. You can read more about the series here.

The seven 30-minute videos would be perfect to watch with a group of friends or a parish study group. You can get a free preview that includes the first video, first session workbook info, a bonus video, and the first few chapters of the book.

Dr. Sri shared some of the saints’ wisdom for our prayer lives in an interview with Aleteia. You can learn much more about the saints and prayer in When You Pray.

What kind of prayer does St. Teresa of Avila tell us we need in our lives?

St. Teresa of Avila tells us there’s one kind of prayer we absolutely need if we want to go deeper into our interior lives and draw closer to Christ who dwells within us longing to transform our souls. This kind of prayer involves more than listening to a podcast or simply “saying prayers” (vocal prayers such as the Our Father or Hail Mary). It also entails more than reciting novenas or devotions such as the Rosary or reading good Catholic books. It even involves more than liturgical prayer like Morning and Evening Prayer. While all these kinds of prayers can enrich our spiritual lives, the saints invite us to take quiet time each day for intimate conversation with the Lord in what the Church calls meditation. In this prayer, we encounter God at a deeper level in our interior lives. Lectio Divina or Ignatian Meditation are two kinds of meditative prayer. The real graces of the Mass and the Sacraments will bear more fruit in our souls if they are met by an interior life cultivated by daily meditation.

What can we learn from St. Therese of Lisieux about prayer?