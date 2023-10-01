Priest: Here’s the one true reason we should forgive

In his latest video, Fr. David Michael Moses gives the ultimate reason we need to forgive others.

Fr. David Michael Moses has been busy recently sharing his thoughts on vocations and anxiety that have been both inspirational and thought-provoking. But now the priest has taken the time to explain the role of forgiveness in our lives, and how just one image can make it all the easier to forgive ourselves and those who’ve wronged us.

In his latest video Fr. David Michael reminds us of the actual health benefits we gain when we choose to forgive others. However, he also raises a more pertinent point:

Could anyone nourish anger against another and still expect healing from the Lord considering that God, who has nothing to be forgiven of, still forgives?”

When we consider that forgiving others doesn’t always come naturally — and in fact can take a lot of effort and time to achieve — Fr. David Michael Moses gives us one image we can focus on that puts everything in perspective. It can also provide enough motivation to want to forgive.

Therefore, take a few minutes out of your day to watch the short video below. It will help you not only to navigate the difficult road to forgiveness, but also to grow closer to God.