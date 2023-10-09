9 Essential Bible quotes for when you need clarity

Look to these words from Scripture when you can't think straight through all the chaos of life.

The demands of modern life often strip away the simplicity our older generations enjoyed in life. Between the technological advances that have left most of us attached to our phones a little too much, and taking our kids to their numerous activities and appointments, it’s no wonder that our minds can’t always think straight.

The problem is that when our heads are filled to the brim, we often lose our sense of reason and logic, and spiral into even more confusion. And this is when we need to take a step back, breathe, and look elsewhere for clarity in our lives. Thankfully, as Christians, the Bible can provide us with the perfect solution to finding this lucidity.

If you take a look at these quotes below, you’ll not only be able to surrender to God leading you through any confusion you may be experiencing, but to focus your mind on improving your relationship with God and that is where you’ll find the ultimate clarity you truly need.

Wirestock Creators | Shutterstock

“The valiant one whose steps are guided by the LORD, who will delight in his way, may stumble, but he will never fall, for the LORD holds his hand.” Psalm 37:23-24

Steady my feet in accord with your promise; do not let iniquity lead me.” Psalm 119:133

“Thus says the LORD, your redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I am the LORD, your God, teaching you how to prevail, leading you on the way you should go.” Isaiah 48:17

Consider the ramparts, examine its citadels, that you may tell future generations: That this is God, our God for ever and ever. He will lead us until death.” Psalm 48:14-15

“I will instruct you and show you the way you should walk, give you counsel with my eye upon you.” Psalm 32:8

The human heart plans the way, but the LORD directs the steps.” Proverbs 16:9

“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” Matthew 7:7-8

“And your ears shall hear a word behind you: ‘This is the way; walk in it,’ when you would turn to the right or the left.” Isaiah 30:21