Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 14 October |
Saint of the Day: Pope St. Callistus I
Aleteia logo
News
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Doctors call for evidence-based treatment for gender dysphoria

doctor praying with bible

KANGWANS | Shutterstock

J-P Mauro - published on 10/14/23

The Catholic Medical Association denounced the use of irrevesable physical medical intervention for cases of dysphoria, especially in minors.

The Catholic Medical Association (CMA), the largest association of Catholic individuals in healthcare, held its 92nd Annual Educational Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. At the four-day event, which drew more than 700 health professionals and medical students, the CMA presented a new paper that outlines the association’s reasons for opposing irreversible medical intervention for those with gender dysphoria.

The paper, which is available to read on the CMA website, first cautioned against the use of hormones and surgery to address such issues. Instead, the CMA argues that cases of gender dysphoria should be “treated psychiatrically with counseling.” They stated that an attempt to treat physically something that should be addressed mentally “is not authentic health care.”

In continuation, the religious-based association of Catholic medical professionals noted the connection between the body and the soul, and suggested that gender reassignment can harm this connection: 

“Sex reassignment does not respect the fundamental order of the human person with a body-and-soul unity… The ideology underlying [this gender dysphoria treatment] is harmful since it declares that people can remake themselves according to how they feel.”

Overall, the CMA made it clear that it “strongly disagrees with current medical interventions in gender dysphoria treatment for minors.” The group especially called for caution when treating minors with surgical procedures. It called these operations “mutilating” and warned against the long term and irreversible consequences of such rash action. 

In a statement to the College Fix, CMA President Craig Treptow clarified that the CMA does not suggest that those who suffer from gender dysphoria should not be treated. Instead, he reiterated that the CMA has reservations about the current protocols for such treatment, especially for minors. Treptow wrote: 

“Catholic physicians do not deny care,” Dr. Treptow wrote. “They offer holistic, life-affirming, evidence-based health care.”

Read the full paper from the Catholic Medical Association on gender dysphoria at the CMA’s official website. 

Doctor’s sharing data and debating on proper treatment
Read more:Catholic Medical Association questions reluctance to look at evidence in gender care
CATHOLIC MEDICAL SCHOOL
Read more:A new Catholic medical school seeks to restore a culture of life
Tags:
BioethicsCatholicHealth and WellnessMedicine
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.