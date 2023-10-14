The Catholic Medical Association denounced the use of irrevesable physical medical intervention for cases of dysphoria, especially in minors.
The Catholic Medical Association (CMA), the largest association of Catholic individuals in healthcare, held its 92nd Annual Educational Conference in Phoenix, Arizona. At the four-day event, which drew more than 700 health professionals and medical students, the CMA presented a new paper that outlines the association’s reasons for opposing irreversible medical intervention for those with gender dysphoria.