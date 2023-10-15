The Bishop of Dallas, Edward J. Burns, announced earlier this month that the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has received the national shrine designation from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

The Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas has drawn pilgrims from all over North Texas and beyond for more than a century. Now, the beloved diocesan church is also a National Shrine.

The Bishop of Dallas, Edward J. Burns, announced earlier this month that the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has received the national shrine designationfrom the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

As read in the note published by the Spanish edition of Northwest Catholic, Bishop Burns said that “the Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe has stood for generations as a sign of faith and history in Dallas […] This elevation to the rank of National Shrine is a testament to the continued devotion of our community and parishioners, the cultural richness that the Cathedral embodies and its role as a place of solace and reflection for all.”

A special Mass is planned for next December, when the diocesan church will officially be known as the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

What is a shrine?

According to the USCCB, a shrine is considered “a place where divine grace is manifested in a very special way – a place where the human and divine worlds intersect.”

Not every place of worship can be considered a shrine. Plenty of different conditions should be met. In particular, the place must be entirely dedicated “to promoting the faith of pilgrims by focusing on a mystery of the Catholic faith, a devotion based on authentic Church tradition, revelations recognized by the Church, or the lives of those listed in the Church’s calendar of saints.”

A shrine, in short, is a sacred place dedicated to a specific saint, apparition, or miraculous event. It is a site of intense devotion and attracts pilgrims seeking spiritual solace or healing. Shrines can be found within cathedrals, basilicas, or as standalone structures. They often house relics or icons associated with the saint or event, and provide spaces for prayer, confession, and spiritual reflection.

Two of the most famous Catholic shrines in the world are the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico and the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.