Holy Land cardinal offers to take place of child hostages

Americans protest taking of hostages by Hamas

JASON CONNOLLY | AFP

John Burger - published on 10/16/23

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa told journalists that he is willing to do anything to bring home the Israeli children being held by Hamas.

The new cardinal who is head of all Latin Catholics in the Holy Land said he is willing to become a hostage of Hamas if that meant that children now being held by the terrorist organization be returned to their families in Israel.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, said Monday that he is “totally available” to participate in a hostage exchange with Hamas, which invaded Israel October 7. A report emerged on Monday that the number of hostages Hamas had taken was 199, significantly higher than what had initially been reported. The militants have said that it will kill one hostage every time Israel targets a civilian site in the Gaza Strip. Israel has been bombing Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip and is planning a ground invasion.

“Bring the children home”

During a video conference with journalists on October 16, Cardinal Pizzaballa was asked if he’d be willing to be exchanged for children who are being held hostage.  

“Am I ready for an exchange? Anything, if that can lead to freedom and bring those children home, no problem,” he said. “There is an absolute availability on my part.”

The cardinal, whose jurisdiction as Latin Patriarch includes Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Cyprus, said he has not had any direct communication with Hamas since the attack on Israel on October 7. He and other church leaders in the Holy Land have called for a day of prayer and fasting for Tuesday, October 17. 

