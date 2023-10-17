7 Boys’ names that convey the spirit of peace

These unique names are a great choice for spreading peace in your family and beyond.

While raising children the reality is that you’ll never be completely at peace. You will understandably have concerns for them. You’ll also have to contend with the deafening decibels created by your boisterous brood, and their little — and not-so-little — squabbles.

On top of this lack of tranquility at home there are also often external factors to consider: From issues at work, to current affairs, peace is certainly elusive for many.

One way you could try and bring that little bit of serenity into your minds and homes is by choosing a name for your new addition that embodies peace. Below you’ll find a selection of some beautiful names that are not only unique but resonate with Catholic beliefs and values.

Pax

From the Latin meaning peace, this short and powerful name reflects the central message of Christianity, which is peace. Not only is it a little unusual, but it will have great impact when you repeat the name throughout the day.

Salvator

This name meaning “peace” comes from the Hebrew. Meaning savior, or peace-bearer, this name not only means peace but also emphasizes Jesus as the ultimate source of peace. It carries a strong Christian message and is therefore particularly fitting for a Catholic family.

Jonathan

While this moniker doesn’t actually mean peace, it translates from the Hebrew as “Yahweh has given; Gift of God.” In a Catholic context, this can be associated with the peace that comes from a close relationship with God, and that is exactly what a parent would want for their child.

Axel

Although this name doesn’t stem from Christianity, it certainly carries a suitable meaning. It actually means “father of peace” in Scandinavian countries. Axel has a strong and noble sound and the idea of being a father of peace aligns with the Christian call to be peacemakers.

Oliver

This more classical name is quite literally rooted in the olive tree, which is the very symbol of peace. It is a classic name that is associated with peace and prosperity in many cultures, including in the Bible.

Emeric

Emeric is a strong and unique Germanic name with a multifaceted meaning: “Work, Power, Ruler, Peace.” Its connection to peace would make it a suitable choice for any Catholic family seeking a name with Christian undertones.

Felix

Latin lovers will know that this names means “happy, fortunate, lucky and peaceful.” Felix is a perfect choice as it that conveys both a sense of happiness and peace. In a Catholic context, it can be associated with the inner peace that comes from a life lived in alignment with God’s will.