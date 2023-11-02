Clonmacnoise’s high crosses: The Cross of Scriptures

The combination of Christian imagery and Celtic artistry on the Cross of Scriptures exemplifies the fusion of native Irish culture with Christian teachings during this transformative period in Ireland’s history.

Clonmacnoise was once a renowned monastic complex – the beating heart of early Irish Christianity. Its ruins are still of unique spiritual and historical significance. Founded by St. Ciarán in the 6th century, this ancient monastic settlement played a pivotal role in Ireland’s Christian history – and, consequently, in European Christianity as a whole.

One of the most iconic and enduring symbols of Clonmacnoise is the famed Cross of Scriptures, a remarkable carved Celtic stone cross that stands as a testament to the skills and devotion of these early Christian craftsmen.

The Cross of Scriptures is a high cross that stands proudly in the central area of Clonmacnoise. It is by far the finest cross of the whole monastic site. Carved from sandstone, this distinguished cross stands at an impressive 4 meters in height and is adorned with typical Celtic intricate carvings depicting biblical scenes – hence its name. These carvings, though weathered by the passage of time, reveal a level of craftsmanship that was perhaps unparalleled in its era – or, at the very least, in the British isles.

The Cross of Scriptures is perhaps the prime example of the Hiberno-Saxon artistic style, which emerged in the early medieval period in Ireland and England. It features a combination of Celtic decorative interlacing patterns, animal motifs and, of course, biblical scenes. These carvings are a testament to the deep spiritual drive of the monks who inhabited Clonmacnoise, as well as to their commitment to spreading the Christian message – and their artistic skills as well.

Leo Daly-(CC BY-NC 2.0)

The biblical scenes carved on the cross might have served as a visual catechism of sorts for the faithful and as an educational tool for pilgrims visiting the monastic complex. On the west face, the head of the cross shows the crucifixion, with the two soldiers piercing Christ’s side.

The first panel of the shaft under the head depicts three soldiers in the act of taking Christ’s clothes off. The middle panel on the west side of the shaft shows the mocking of Christ. The bottom one shows Christ in the tomb, with the soldiers guarding the place.

On the east face of the cross, the head shows a typical Judgment Day image, with Christ in the center, the blessed to his right and the damned to his left – a devil included. The small panel above the ring shows Christ in Glory with two angels. Other panels include animal allegorical depictions: a snake wrapped around two human heads and a cat on top of it, as if eating something. But also, images from the Hebrew Bible are found: a panel on the north side shows David as a shepherd, guiding his sheep. The last panel shows David playing his lyre.

Furthermore, the Cross of Scriptures is a testament to the enduring legacy of Clonmacnoise as a spiritual and intellectual powerhouse. The monastic complex was not only a place of worship but also a hub of academic activities, with its scholars contributing to the preservation and dissemination of knowledge during the early Middle Ages.