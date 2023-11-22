4 Ways to avoid food waste this holiday season

The Holy Father is always reminding us to be responsible stewards of our environment – and what better time to put that into practice then in a time of giving and gratitude?
Watch the above video for four tips on how to avoid food waste in the coming weeks. That can be a real challenge, especially when cooking for large gatherings of family and friends. In the video, I reference sites like this one that can help you calculate how much food you actually need during holiday meals.
Aleteia wishes you a blessed and joyful Thanksgiving!