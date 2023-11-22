Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
4 Ways to avoid food waste this holiday season

Caroline Fischer - published on 11/22/23

As we enjoy Thanksgiving and enter the holiday season, it’s good to keep in mind that we can celebrate while still being responsible for the environment.

The Holy Father is always reminding us to be responsible stewards of our environment – and what better time to put that into practice then in a time of giving and gratitude?

Watch the above video for four tips on how to avoid food waste in the coming weeks. That can be a real challenge, especially when cooking for large gatherings of family and friends. In the video, I reference sites like this one that can help you calculate how much food you actually need during holiday meals.

Aleteia wishes you a blessed and joyful Thanksgiving!

