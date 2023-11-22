Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 22 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Cecilia
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope turns to video to beg prayers for Holy Land (Watch here)

Pope Francis blesses faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Pope Francis at the general audience of November 22, 2023.

Kathleen N. Hattrup - I.Media - published on 11/22/23

Both the Palestinian and the Israeli peoples have the right to live in peace, the Pope affirmed. They are brothers.

Pope Francis on November 22 released a video reflection about the Holy Land, reiterating his constant, heartfelt plea to pray for peace.

Both the Palestinian and the Israeli peoples have the right to live in peace, the Pope affirmed. They are brothers, he said.

He asks the faithful to pray that their differences are resolved through dialogue, and not with a “mountain of dead” from both sides.

The Holy Father noted that since the end of World War II, the world has been marked by wars. But now with two that are “closer,” we feel the impact more.

In addition to the typical languages in which the Pope’s messages are translated, this was made available in Hebrew and Arabic.

Join a novena

Earlier the same day, the Pope asked for prayers for the end of the war.

Let the Lord put his hand there, let the Lord help us to solve the problems and not go forward with passions that eventually kill everybody. We pray for the Palestinian people, we pray for the Israeli people, that peace will come.

The video was released through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network. This network, which produces the “Pope Video” at the beginning of each month with the Pope’s monthly prayer intention, is launching a novena for peace in the world and for the Holy Land, with the help of the Click To Pray application.

See here for the novena:
Novena for Peace on Click To Pray:https://clicktopray.org/campaigns/902
Novena for Peace Booklet: https://issuu.com/popesprayernet/docs/novena_-_blessed_are_the_peacemakers_en

POST W INTENCJI BEZDOMNYCH
Read more:How could my fasting help stop a war?
POPE AUDIENCE PAUL VI HALL
Read more:Brothers, stop! Stop!
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.