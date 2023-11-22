Both the Palestinian and the Israeli peoples have the right to live in peace, the Pope affirmed. They are brothers.

Pope Francis on November 22 released a video reflection about the Holy Land, reiterating his constant, heartfelt plea to pray for peace.

He asks the faithful to pray that their differences are resolved through dialogue, and not with a “mountain of dead” from both sides.

The Holy Father noted that since the end of World War II, the world has been marked by wars. But now with two that are “closer,” we feel the impact more.

In addition to the typical languages in which the Pope’s messages are translated, this was made available in Hebrew and Arabic.

Earlier the same day, the Pope asked for prayers for the end of the war.

Let the Lord put his hand there, let the Lord help us to solve the problems and not go forward with passions that eventually kill everybody. We pray for the Palestinian people, we pray for the Israeli people, that peace will come.

The video was released through the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network. This network, which produces the “Pope Video” at the beginning of each month with the Pope’s monthly prayer intention, is launching a novena for peace in the world and for the Holy Land, with the help of the Click To Pray application.

