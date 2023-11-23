Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Clement of Rome
It’s here! Christmas tree arrives to St. Peter’s! (Photo gallery)

Giant fir donated by the city of Macra in the Italian northern region of Piedmont, lifted by cranes in St. Peter's Square

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 11/23/23

From the Diocese of Saluzzo in northern Italy, the beautiful silver fir is ready to cheer pilgrims and tourists from all over the world.

The Vatican’s Christmas tree is a silver fir from the Alps, from the municipality of Macra in the Piedmontese Diocese of Saluzzo in northern Italy. On the early morning of November 23, it arrived to the Vatican and was set up.

Christmas decorations will be unveiled on December 9 and will remain on display until January 7, 2024.

This year, the Nativity scene in the Square, from the Rieti valley in central Italy, will commemorate the 800th anniversary of when St. Francis of Assisi created the first live nativity scene in the town of Greccio, in 1223.

(Slideshow) Vatican Christmas Tree 2023
Launch the slideshow
VATICAN-CHRISTMAS
Read more:This Christmas, the Vatican will replicate 1st nativity scene
2024 Year of Prayer
Read more:2024 will be Year of Prayer, says Pope
