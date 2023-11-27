Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 27 November |
Saint of the Day: St. Virgil of Salzburg
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis continues Irish tour in November

Blessed Carlo Acutis relic in Ireland

Diocese of Assisi - Nocera Umbra - Gualdo Tadino | Provided

J-P Mauro - published on 11/27/23

The relic of the first millennial beatus has returned to the Emerald Isle for the third stint of a pilgrimage that will visit every Irish diocese.

A relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis is heading back to Ireland, where it will continue a tour of the Emerald Isle that has been ongoing since June and will see the relic visit all 26 Irish dioceses. The upcoming leg of the tour runs to November 27 and will see the relic visit three more locations. 

Blessed Carlo Acutis would have been 32 years old as of May 3, 2023, had the young man not died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15. Acutis was known for centering his life around the Eucharist, attending Mass and Adoration daily. He believed “when we put ourselves before Jesus in the Eucharist, we become saints,” and his passion for his faith led him to create a website that tracks Catholic miracles around the world, which can still be visited today.

The relic in question is a piece of Blessed Carlo Acutis’ pericardium, the fibrous membrane that encloses the heart and blood vessels. It is considered a first-class relic, as it is an actual piece of the beatus’ body.

Blessed Carlo Acutis relic in Ireland
Diocese of Assisi – Nocera Umbra – Gualdo Tadino | Provided

The tomb of Bl. Carlo Acutis is located at Assisi’s Sanctuary of the Renunciation, where many of his relics are housed as well. Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of the Italian Diocese of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino said of the relic’s Irish tour: 

“What a blessing it is for the pericardium heart relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to be welcomed in the Archdiocese of Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland! This first millennial Blessed, who follows in the footsteps of St. Francis of Assisi, is an invitation to all, especially the young and families, not to waste life, but to make of it a masterpiece.”

A press release listed the locations that Bl. Carlo Acutis’ relic will visit: 

…in the Capuchin Friary, Church Street (November 24-25), Holy Redeemer, Bray, with the presence of Archbishop Dermot Farrell (25-26 November), Holy Family, Aughrim Street (26 November), and Saint Kevin and Saint Kilian, Kilnamanagh-Castleview (27 November).

In June, the relic visited the Irish Archdiocese of Armagh and the Diocese of Down and Connor, before it made an appearance at World Youth Day. In September the relic returned to Ireland where it was displayed for veneration at four more parishes. The relic’s tour of all 26 Irish dioceses is expected to continue well into 2024.

Blessed Carlo Acutis relic in Ireland
Diocese of Assisi – Nocera Umbra – Gualdo Tadino | Provided
CARLO ACUTIS
Read more:1st-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis comes to Salt Lake City
Shrine to Blessed Carlo Acutis at St. Dominic's Church in Brick Township, NJ.
Read more:Visit a new shrine to Blessed Carlo Acutis (Photo gallery)
Tags:
Carlo AcutisIrelandRelics
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.