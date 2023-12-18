The most stunning proposal at a Down syndrome conference

Motivational speaker Matthew Schwab's proposal to Lucia Maria Romano sums up the beauty of marriage.

There’s something quite beautiful about marriage proposals. The sentiments involved are reminiscent of a belief in God: love, trust, and a faith in the future. And when a young beau recently asked for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage, it captured the hearts of all those who saw it.

In fact Matthew Schwab, a motivational speaker with Down syndrome, decided to ask his girlfriend to marry him during a GiGi conference they were attending to highlight the achievements of those with Down syndrome.

The dapper 26-year-old used the groups and couples photo shoot to propose to Lucia, 27. In his request, he pointed out to his future wife that she is “beautiful, kind, and friendly.” While she apparently always makes him laugh, he also shared that “you always make me a better self.” The perfect ingredients for any marriage to thrive!

The gallant Prince Charming

He went on to explain: “it may take us longer to achieve our dreams” — recognizing that they’ll have greater challenges to face than lots of other couples — but he remained undeterred, and gallantly got down on one knee to offer a ring to his beloved.

While the delighted Lucia was very quick to agree to the proposal, her reaction is so delightful, you’ll have to see it in the video below: