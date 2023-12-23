6 Bible quotes on love and giving to reflect on at Christmas

These verses are perfect to reinforce the real need to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with love at the heart of the festivities.

Christmas is a time of year that can be a great source of stress for people. While the Christmas message is one primarily of love and hope, it can get lost among all the chaos of shopping, cooking, and trying to find the perfect gift.

However, if you take the time to look at these quotes from Scripture, you’ll be reminded that love and giving are intertwined. The verses emphasize the fact that the act of giving is most meaningful when rooted in genuine love and compassion for others.

Therefore, whatever you do, or buy, for your loved ones, if it stems from a loving heart and good intentions, then you simply can’t go wrong.

If I give away everything I own, and if I hand my body over so that I may boast but do not have love, I gain nothing.” 1 Corinthians 13:3

This verse emphasizes that even the act of giving, without love as its motive, lacks true value.

In every way I have shown you that by hard work of that sort we must help the weak, and keep in mind the words of the Lord Jesus who himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.'” Acts 20:35

Jesus’ teaching highlights the joy and blessings that come from a selfless, giving heart.

But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right is doing, so that your almsgiving may be secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you.” Matthew 6:3-4

Encouraging discreet giving, this verse emphasizes the purity of motive and the divine reward for selfless acts.

Give and gifts will be given to you; a good measure, packed together, shaken down, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap. For the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you.” Luke 6:38

This verse conveys the principle that generosity begets generosity, emphasizing the reciprocity of love and giving.

Each must do as already determined, without sadness or compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7

God’s love is connected to a joyful and willing spirit in giving, reinforcing the importance of a heart filled with love.

This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.” John 15:12

Jesus’ command to love one another reflects the ultimate act of giving, drawing a connection between love and selfless generosity.