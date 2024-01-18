Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Judge Frank Caprio asks for prayers and gets special blessing

Judge Frank Caprio

Frank Caprio via Youtube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 01/18/24

The popular TV judge recently asked everyone for prayers in his fight against cancer, and Bishop Henning turned up.

You might recognize Judge Frank Caprio for his work on handing out compassionate justice on the TV show Caught in Providence, which garnered millions of views, and later Parking Wars, which attracted even more viewers.

In fact we reported the story of a priest who recognized the judge’s empathetic ear and fairness when delivering justice, and dropped by the courtroom to donate some money to the visibly moved Caprio.

And finally, after decades of helping the community in Providence through his leniency and understanding, the chief municipal judge laid down his gavel last year to spend time with his wife, five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

However, the family man of 87 recently revealed in an emotional video that he has pancreatic cancer and has asked for prayers.

The world responds

What is particularly moving about Judge Caprio’s story is that he was able to share his vulnerability with others with four distinct words: “Please, pray for me.”

Well, as Jesus said in Matthew 7:7, “ask and it will be given to you.” As his Instagram page has proven, the judge has been offered prayers from all over the world, as far as Iraq. And recently the prelate of the diocese of Providence, Bishop Richard Henning, dropped by the Caprio household to offer his support and prayers.

Judge Caprio shared moments of the visit with his millions of followers, which the octogenarian describes as a “TRUE BLESSING… I was so grateful when Bishop Henning visited, prayed with me, and gave me strength.”

In the video the elderly judge shared how the numbers of people praying for him are “staggering.” He goes on to explain why he believes he’s getting the support:

There’s no other reason except the simple message of treating people with understanding and compassion. We call it compassionate justice and it just resonated with people around the world.”

We pray that the prayers and support continue and that the respected judge can finally relax and spend his retirement in good health surrounded by his loving family.

