The popular TV judge recently asked everyone for prayers in his fight against cancer, and Bishop Henning turned up.

You might recognize Judge Frank Caprio for his work on handing out compassionate justice on the TV show Caught in Providence, which garnered millions of views, and later Parking Wars, which attracted even more viewers.

In fact we reported the story of a priest who recognized the judge’s empathetic ear and fairness when delivering justice, and dropped by the courtroom to donate some money to the visibly moved Caprio.

And finally, after decades of helping the community in Providence through his leniency and understanding, the chief municipal judge laid down his gavel last year to spend time with his wife, five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

However, the family man of 87 recently revealed in an emotional video that he has pancreatic cancer and has asked for prayers.