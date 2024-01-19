The popular actress used her acceptance speech to share how her unborn daughter gave her strength during filming.

On Monday, Sarah Snook was awarded an Emmy for her role as Shiv Roy, the lead actress in the popular series, Succession. As part of the unscrupulous Roy family, the 36-year-old’s character is far from redeeming.

Yet, in real life Snook seems to truly delight in her family and used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to her baby daughter, who was born just as the show’s final season was airing.

Addressing the crowds, the Australian actress shared:

The biggest thank you… is to someone who won’t understand anything that I’m saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. And really, it was she who carried me.



It’s very easy to act when you’re pregnant because you’ve got hormones raging. It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance, and I love you so much. And it’s all for you from here on out. Thank you.”



It’s wonderful to see Snook, who is married to fellow countryman and actor David Lawson, acknowledge the powerful impact her daughter had on her while in the womb. And her speech reminds us that pregnancy itself is the very beginning of motherhood, and that our children can inspire us before we even hold them in our arms.