The Nine Saints of Ethiopia: Pioneers of Christianity

In the tumultuous period following the Council of Chalcedon in 451, which divided the Christian world over the nature of Christ, a group of nine missionaries, known collectively as the Nine Saints, made their way to Ethiopia. Their arrival marked a pivotal moment in the country’s history, as they played a crucial role in establishing and solidifying Christianity as the dominant faith.

The nine saints came from different regions of the Byzantine Empire, including Syria, Cilicia, Cappadocia, and Rome. Their backgrounds reflected the diverse religious and cultural tapestry of the empire (and of the Church) at that time. They were all theologically and morally solid, experienced Christians, committed to spreading the Gospel and establishing a strong Christian presence in Ethiopia.

Upon arriving in Ethiopia, the nine saints faced a country steeped in its own ancient traditions and beliefs – Abrahamic or not. Despite the challenges, they persevered, establishing churches and monasteries throughout the country. They translated the Bible into Ge’ez, which would become the liturgical language of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, making Christianity more accessible to the people.

Each of the nine saints brought unique strengths and contributions to his mission.

Abba Aftse, known for his healing abilities, established a monastery in Yeha, a center of learning and spiritual guidance. Abba Alef ventured north and reached Bi’isa, where he founded a monastery and introduced Christianity to the local people.

Abba Aragawi, a fervent ascetic, climbed the sheer cliffs of Debre Damo, a mountain considered sacred by the locals. He established a monastery on the mountain and became a revered figure known for his piety and isolation from the world.

Abba Garima, a skilled craftsman, is credited with building the Abba Garima Monastery, known for its ancient murals and scriptures. Abba Guba, a compassionate healer, founded a monastery in Madara to provide medical care and spiritual comfort to the community.

Abba Liqanos, a master of liturgical music, composed hymns and prayers that continue to enrich the tradition of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. Abba Pantelewon, a skilled exorcist, is credited with exorcising evil spirits and bringing peace to troubled regions.

Abba Tsahma, a devout scholar, dedicated his life to studying the Bible and promoting Christian education. Abba Yem’ata, a charismatic preacher, traveled extensively, spreading the Gospel and planting churches in remote areas.

The legacy of the Nine Saints is deeply intertwined with the history of Ethiopia and its Orthodox Christian faith. Their unwavering dedication, missionary zeal and contributions to Ethiopian culture have earned them a place of reverence and admiration among the Ethiopian people – and in Christianity in general.