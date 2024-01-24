This unboxing video is divine: A portable altar from 1937

On their Instagram account, the Dominican friars of the Province of Ireland shared an intriguing video. What could this large wooden box be hiding?

You’ve probably already seen the “unboxing” trend on social networks. “Influencers” reveal to their followers the contents of a package or parcel they’ve received — often sponsored products. The Dominicans of the Irish Province of Dominican Fathers seem to be experts in this field, although they’re not getting a paid sponsorship!

On Friday, January 5, they posted what they describe as the “ultimate unboxing” on their Instagram account. And their unboxing is indeed particularly impressive, to say the least!

A Dominican friar presents a large wooden box, which we could well compare to Mary Poppins’ suitcase, seeing how much elegantly fits into it. It is in fact a portable altar, and its various compartments contain everything needed to celebrate Mass: a paten, ciborium, relics… and a chasuble. There are even bases for candles that attach to either end of the lid: everything’s taken care of!