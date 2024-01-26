Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: Sts. Timothy and Titus
Former pop star shares her regret at aborting in her teens

Cerith Gardiner - published on 01/26/24

Kaya Jones from the popular band The Pussycat Dolls joined the Walk for Life in San Francisco to inspire others.

In a heartfelt revelation at the Walk for Life West Coast event in San Francisco, former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones bravely shared her journey, emphasizing the profound impact of her early-life decisions.

At 16, she underwent her first abortion, describing the aftermath as if “someone had taken something that had always belonged in my body.” She also pointed out that she has no grave to visit where she can mourn the child she aborted, as well as never knowing the baby’s birth or death date.

Reflecting on the void left by fame and riches, Jones candidly stated in the video below:

No matter how much money you may have, no matter how much fame you may receive… none of it will bring my children back.”

Despite the Pussycat Dolls’ massive success, with 50 million singles sold worldwide and a Grammy under her belt, the regret lingered.

The Canadian native recalled a pivotal moment during a performance when two young girls’ admiration sparked a revelation:

The Lord used [them] to speak to me that day. That conviction…hit me to my core.”

The conviction she felt that day made her reassess the promiscuous image she was projecting to her fans, leading to a deeper spiritual reflection.

The spiritual struggle

The 39-year-old also spoke about the spiritual struggle surrounding abortion, asserting: “It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. The spirit that he delivered me from is an antichrist spirit.”

She went on to talk about the need for empathy, emphasizing the emotional and mental trauma that can persist after an abortion, but also highlighted the importance of forgiveness from God.

With conviction, Jones addressed the audience, urging prayers for counter-protesters, emphasizing that they might not comprehend the gravity of aborting beings “made in the image of God.”

And in a powerful statement, she stated:

When you abort a child, you are killing a piece of God. You are being literally the hands and feet of Satan.”

Jones, who had previously shared her abortion regret on the Students for Life Speak Out podcast, continues to speak out, recognizing her past as a testimony to inspire change and understanding in the ongoing debate over abortion.

