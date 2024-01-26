Prayer to follow the example of St. Angela Merici

St. Angela's life is inspiring and can help us grow in holiness.

St. Angela Merici lived in the 16th century and gathered around herself a group of women who would teach poor girls.

She named her religious order after St. Ursula and the order would be known as the Ursuline Sisters.

Here is a prayer from the Roman Missal asking for God’s grace to follow after the inspiring example of St. Angela Merici.