Friday 26 January
Saint of the Day: Sts. Timothy and Titus
Prayer to follow the example of St. Angela Merici

Philip Kosloski - published on 01/26/24

St. Angela's life is inspiring and can help us grow in holiness.

St. Angela Merici lived in the 16th century and gathered around herself a group of women who would teach poor girls.

She named her religious order after St. Ursula and the order would be known as the Ursuline Sisters.

Here is a prayer from the Roman Missal asking for God’s grace to follow after the inspiring example of St. Angela Merici.

May the Virgin Saint Angela never fail to commend us
to your compassion, O Lord, we pray,
that, following the lessons of her charity and prudence,
we may hold fast to your teaching
and express it in what we do.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever. Amen.

Read more:Why St. Angela Merici is the patron saint of all who are ill
Read more:Feeling overwhelmed? Be at peace with this quote by St. Angela Merici
Devotions and FeastsPrayerSaints
