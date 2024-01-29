Archdiocese of Seoul wastes no time on WYD 2027 plans

Barely able to contain its excitement over hosting the next World Youth Day, the archdiocese has already started to organize an inspiring and impactful event.

Although it’s still three years away, the Archdiocese of Seoul cannot contain its excitement over hosting the upcoming World Youth Day 2027. The archdiocese recently shared in a press release that it had already convened the Preliminary Research Team, which will begin laying the groundwork for organizing the global youth event. Their main goal is to ensure a profound and impactful experience for all youth participants.

The team is composed of a diverse group of 40 members, including clergy, consecrated individuals, and “dynamic young minds” from within the Archdiocese of Seoul. Unified in their dedication to the mission, this is the team that will contribute the most to the spiritual and organizational dimensions of WYD 2027.

Fr. Peter Ju-yul Yang, the Executive Secretary of the LOC, addressing to the Preliminary Research Team Archdiocese of Seoul | Provided

On January 25, the team held its inaugural meeting, where they began to share discussions and insights about shaping the trajectory of youth ministry in the years leading up to WYD 2027. They also started the task of establishing the “foundational principles” of the event. The team will meet for many sessions between January and June 2024.

Fr. Peter Ju-yul Yang, the Executive Secretary of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), the archdiocese group that organized the Preliminary Research Team, remarked on the inaugural meeting:

“In bringing together this dynamic team, we are not only laying the groundwork for WYD Seoul 2027 but also fostering a space for profound spiritual reflection and collaboration. The diverse perspectives and expertise within the Preliminary Research Team will undoubtedly enrich our preparations, ensuring that World Youth Day in Seoul becomes a transformative experience for all participants.”

The Archdiocese of Seoul has wasted no time in its preparations since it was named as the host location for WYD 2027 at the end of the Lisbon 2023 event. It swiftly formed the LOC in order to begin the lengthy process of organizing and executing the event and now the committee is poised for progressive growth and development over the coming months.

To accomplish this massive undertaking the committee has divided up the workload into three integral components: the Pastoral Office, spearheading spiritual and pastoral considerations; the Planning Office, managing strategic planning; and the Foundation Secretariat, overseeing foundational and administrative aspects. The Preliminary Research Team will act as a proactive body that will lay the groundwork for an inspiring and transformative WYD 2027, while providing vital perspective from young Catholics of Seoul.

Excited participation in the Preliminary Research Team’s sub-team discussion. Archdiocese of Seoul | Provided

In December 2023, Archbishop Chung reiterated the theme of WYD 2027, “Rejoice in Hope,” which was announced by Pope Francis. He said of the theme: