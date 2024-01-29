A parish priest shared a 1-minute video that shows the lively character of the Catholic faith in this Southeast Africa country.

Fr. Petros Mwale is a parish priest of St. Martin De Porres Parish in the Diocese of Mzuzu in Malawi. On his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Fr. Mwale often posts about the many wonderful moments and occasional setbacks in his day-to-day life as a priest. He also sponsors a daily rosary on X Spaces where participants can add their intentions and join in prayer with others.

Yesterday, he shared a lovely video that he made with his parishioners.

“We are Catholics” provides a wonderful 1-minute summary of what it means to be Catholic, while also addressing some misconceptions that people all over the world have about the faith. Of the fallacy that Catholics worship Mary, for instance, one woman proclaims: “We do not worship Mary. We honor her!”

After you watch the video, you will probably want to share it with others. What a wonderful example of how Catholics everywhere can use video and social media to reach others across the globe and make the New Evangelization a reality!