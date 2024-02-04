Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 04 February
Saint of the Day: St. John de Britto
Days for Life, Against Trafficking: Pope’s encouragement

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 02/04/24

Every human life, even those most marked by limitations, has an immense value ...

This February 4, after praying the midday Angelus, Pope Francis noted two World Days focused on human dignity.

He commented:

Today, in Italy, we celebrate the Day for Life, on the theme “The strength of life surprises us.” I join with the Italian bishops in hoping that ideological visions can be overcome so as to rediscover that every human life, even those most marked by limitations, has an immense value and is capable of giving something to others.

I greet the young people of many countries who have come for the World Day for Prayer and Reflection against Human Trafficking, which will be celebrated on February 8, memorial of Saint Josephine Bakhita, the Sudanese religious sister who was enslaved as a child. Today too, many brothers and sisters are deceived with false promises and are then subjected to exploitation and abuse. Let us all join to counter the dramatic global phenomenon of human trafficking.

Human trafficking of children
Human TraffickingPope FrancisPro-life
