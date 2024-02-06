Clement of Alexandria for Year of Prayer 2024

Your steps, O Christ, are the road to heaven.

The prayer for this week during this Year of Prayer was composed by the third-century saint Clement of Alexandria. He was a gifted and influential theologian and teacher (Origen was his disciple). This ardent prayer extols the greatness of Jesus Christ, asking that we may be guided by him and more deeply united to him.

O Christ, immortal Word of God the Father,

prince of wisdom,

strength in weariness, joy without end,

Jesus, Savior of the human race,

shepherd, protector, guide and moderator,

the heavenly pathway for the flock of the saints.

Guide us, shepherd of the human flock;

reign, O holy one, over the children you have redeemed;

your steps, O Christ, are the road to heaven.

O eternal Word,

immortal light,

fount of mercy,

promoter of virtue, incomparable prize

of those who honor the Most High. Amen

In preparation for the Jubilee ’25, the Pope has designated 2024 a Year of Prayer. Aleteia brings you a weekly prayer to grow in this year.