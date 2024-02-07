Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: Bl. Rosalie Rendu
Cardinal Nichols’ message of support for King Charles III

Cerith Gardiner - published on 02/07/24

The Archbishop of Westminster offers message to the British sovereign on behalf of the Catholic community.

With news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, there have been numerous messages of support from around the world, including the British Catholic community.

Cardinal Nichols — president of the bishops’ conference of England and Wales — posted on X, previously known as Twitter, a message stating:

I am saddened to learn that King Charles is now facing a time of treatment for cancer.”

The 78-year-old prelate continued: “On behalf of the entire Catholic Community in England and Wales, I offer His Majesty our warmest wishes and assurance of steadfast prayers for his full and speedy recovery” as he battles cancer.

In the message the Archbishop of Westminster signed off with a rallying “God bless the King.” This is a slight, but important, twist from the usual “God save the King” that is heard normally.

Also known as “Defender of the Faith,” Charles is the supreme governor of the Church of England. While he doesn’t appear to lean on his faith in the same manner as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he is an advocate for religious freedom and persecuted Christians around the world.

It is interesting to see that from the very beginning of his reign, the Catholic Church has offered its support. As you might remember, during his coronation, fragments of the True Cross were gifted to King Charles by Pope Francis. These precious relics were then included in the processional cross.

We join Cardinal Nichols in his prayers for King Charles and for all people suffering from cancer.

