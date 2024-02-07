Cardinal Nichols’ message of support for King Charles III

The Archbishop of Westminster offers message to the British sovereign on behalf of the Catholic community.

With news of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, there have been numerous messages of support from around the world, including the British Catholic community.

Cardinal Nichols — president of the bishops’ conference of England and Wales — posted on X, previously known as Twitter, a message stating:

I am saddened to learn that King Charles is now facing a time of treatment for cancer.”

The 78-year-old prelate continued: “On behalf of the entire Catholic Community in England and Wales, I offer His Majesty our warmest wishes and assurance of steadfast prayers for his full and speedy recovery” as he battles cancer.

In the message the Archbishop of Westminster signed off with a rallying “God bless the King.” This is a slight, but important, twist from the usual “God save the King” that is heard normally.