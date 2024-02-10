Thousands of Irish students gather to create a huge cross in the style of the much-loved St. Brigid.

In a heartwarming display of unity and faith, thousands of students from 18 secondary schools in Co Kildare joined hands to create what may be the largest human St. Brigid’s Cross ever assembled, according to Irish Central.

This remarkable feat, which took place at the Curragh Racecourse on January 31, was not just about breaking records; it was a celebration of St. Brigid’s Day, honoring the values of peace, environmental stewardship, and compassion.

Organized in partnership with tourism board Into Kildare and the Solas Bhríde Centre and Hermitages, the event was part of the second annual Pause for Peace movement. This global initiative encourages a moment of silence at midday to reflect on the injustices and suffering in our world — a fitting tribute to the legacy of St. Brigid.

Seventy dedicated “peace ambassadors” from the participating schools played a crucial role in spreading awareness about the Pause for Peace movement and championing various environmental and sustainable initiatives. Their enthusiasm and commitment exemplify the spirit of St. Brigid, who dedicated her life to serving others with kindness and compassion.