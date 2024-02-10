Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Scholastica
Students form an incredible human St. Brigid’s Cross for peace

Thousands of Irish students gather to create a huge cross in the style of the much-loved St. Brigid.

In a heartwarming display of unity and faith, thousands of students from 18 secondary schools in Co Kildare joined hands to create what may be the largest human St. Brigid’s Cross ever assembled, according to Irish Central.

This remarkable feat, which took place at the Curragh Racecourse on January 31, was not just about breaking records; it was a celebration of St. Brigid’s Day, honoring the values of peace, environmental stewardship, and compassion.

Organized in partnership with tourism board Into Kildare and the Solas Bhríde Centre and Hermitages, the event was part of the second annual Pause for Peace movement. This global initiative encourages a moment of silence at midday to reflect on the injustices and suffering in our world — a fitting tribute to the legacy of St. Brigid.

Seventy dedicated “peace ambassadors” from the participating schools played a crucial role in spreading awareness about the Pause for Peace movement and championing various environmental and sustainable initiatives. Their enthusiasm and commitment exemplify the spirit of St. Brigid, who dedicated her life to serving others with kindness and compassion.

Eleanor Steed, a student from Cross and Passion College in Kilcullen, emphasized the importance of upholding St. Brigid’s values in our daily lives. “The kindness she lived her life with, I think we need to bring that forward in our lives too,” she shared with RTÉ News, echoing the sentiments of many who see St. Brigid as a timeless beacon of love and generosity.

Similarly, Eve Corrigan, a peace ambassador from Kildare Town Community School, highlighted the significance of promoting peace, love, and social justice, values that resonate deeply with St. Brigid’s teachings. “These are all values St. Brigid held close to her,” she remarked, emphasizing the enduring relevance of St. Brigid’s message in today’s world.

St. Brigid’s legacy

St. Brigid, who founded her monastic church on the Curragh Plains in the 5th century, continues to inspire countless individuals with her legacy of faith and compassion. And in a poignant tribute to St. Brigid’s enduring legacy, a relic of her — a fragment of her skull —recently returned to her native Kildare.

This sacred relic now rests at St. Brigid’s Parish Church in Kildare Town, serving as a tangible reminder of her profound influence and timeless teachings.

When we consider the remarkable achievements of the human St. Brigid’s Cross and the inspiring efforts of the students involved, we can be reminded of the words attributed to St. Brigid herself: “Hope and fear cannot occupy the same space. Invite one to stay.”

