Sunday 11 February
Our Lady of Lourdes
Now gravestones can save our loved ones most precious memories

GRAVESTONE RIP

Alicia G. Monedero I Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 02/11/24

Embracing technology is allowing for some surprising ways to cherish those who've died.

A heartbreaking (but also heartwarming) reel posted by the conversation cards on Instagram has revealed a surprising way in which technology is changing the world of remembering the deceased.

On the tombstone you can see a QR code — a sort of barcode that when scanned by a smartphone takes you to a specific website — wrapped in a heart. The video then shows what the results are of scanning the code: an elderly couple full of life dancing away in a silent disco.

The video is accompanied with captions that state that this particular dance was the couple’s last favorite moment together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Conversation Cards (@theconversationcards)

The post came with many positive comments, with one person stating: “The moments that make life worth living.” Whereas another commenter pointed out: “Beautiful what a wonderful thing technology can be used like this.”

Gravestones and embracing technology

It is totally understandable if people question how appropriate it is to use innovative ideas in such circumstances. After all, today’s standard headstones haven’t really changed for centuries. Therefore, is there a place for technology in the mourning of a loved one, or should we cherish their memories in a more conventional manner?

It’s certain that this little glimpse into the life of the deceased can keep their memory alive. Many will find it wonderful to visit a gravestone and be taken back to a moment cherished by the person thanks to a click of a button.

However, families should also take into consideration the wishes of the deceased. Had they expressed a wish for such technology before passing? You might also consider if they wanted to embrace these technological advances, or if they discussed what digital record they’d like to leave behind.

This sort of innovation could allow for other sorts of memories to be stored and shared with visitors to the grave. There are companies such as Quiring Monuments that explain how QR codes can form a “living memorial” for future generations. These memories could include photos, the deceased’s favorite prayers or poems, as well as videos.

We would be very interested to know your thoughts in the comments section on whether there is a place for technology in the mourning of a loved one, or should we cherish their memories in a more conventional manner?

