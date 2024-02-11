Embracing technology is allowing for some surprising ways to cherish those who've died.

A heartbreaking (but also heartwarming) reel posted by the conversation cards on Instagram has revealed a surprising way in which technology is changing the world of remembering the deceased.

On the tombstone you can see a QR code — a sort of barcode that when scanned by a smartphone takes you to a specific website — wrapped in a heart. The video then shows what the results are of scanning the code: an elderly couple full of life dancing away in a silent disco.

The video is accompanied with captions that state that this particular dance was the couple’s last favorite moment together.