Coach Jim Harbaugh returns to Chargers with God as his guide

The team's head coach uses his devout faith to guide him and his players on and off the pitch.

In a move that many have been expecting, head coach Jim Harbaugh, famed for leading the Michigan Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997, is making his way back to the NFL. Less than three weeks from the momentous victory, Harbaugh bid farewell to his alma mater to helm the Los Angeles Chargers, a team in need of revival after a challenging 5-12 season.

“Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward,” expressed Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos, as reported by the team’s official site in Sports Spectrum.