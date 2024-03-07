Visit the real Mother Cabrini at her NYC shrine (Photos)

Many visitors to New York are unaware that the body of St. Frances Cabrini rests in Manhattan. Her tranquil shrine makes for a spiritually nourishing trip.

As Cabrini opens this weekend, it will surely draw attention to the amazing St. Francis Xavier Cabrini, the missionary who came to the Americas to serve poor immigrants, and who with her Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus founded numerous schools, orphanages, and hospitals.

Hopefully, the film will have at least one other benefit: bringing attention and new visitors to a lovely shrine located on a scenic spot above the Hudson River in northern Manhattan.

A saint’s earthly resting place

The St. Frances Cabrini Shrine is a must-visit for all people of faith. This is Mother Cabrini’s earthly resting place. The body of the saint lies in a reliquary casket beneath the shrine’s altar. Pilgrims come to ask for Mother Cabrini’s intercession and to receive the sacraments.

Behind the altar is a large mosaic that depicts scenes from Mother Cabrini’s life. There are also colorful stained-glass windows, along with relics of the saint displayed in various areas of the shrine. Displays tell the story of St. Frances Cabrini’s life and path to canonization in English and Spanish. Appropriately, is also a missionary shrine. The Sisters of the Sacred Heart still serve the immigrant community from their offices here.

A lovely day trip in NYC

The St. Frances Cabrini Shrine is a wonderful destination if you are visiting New York City. It is easily reachable by subway. We recommend spending your morning at the shrine and attending noon Mass. From there it is a 15-minute walk to The Met Cloisters. The museum displays an amazing collection of medieval artworks and architectural features.

