Mark Wahlberg talks to Aleteia about family, faith, and more

In an exclusive interview with Aleteia about "Arthur the King," the actor gives us insight into other matters close to his heart.

In an interview we shared with our readers yesterday, Mark Wahlberg talked about his exciting new movie, Arthur the King. Playing the lead role of endurance racer Mikael Lindnord, Wahlberg shared his thoughts about the role, and his love of dogs that you can see in the video below.

However, the father-of-four also took the time to discuss with us his family life, dealing with social media, and his feelings for fellow actor Jonathan Roumie.

On his supportive wife, Rhea Durham

Aleteia: In the movie, Lindnord’s wife is very supportive of her adventurous husband. Is your own wife always supportive of your ventures?

Wahlberg: Absolutely … I think it’s difficult with my job …. the support that she gives me is the only way I could do what I do. To know that everybody is getting home, that she’s holding down the fort constantly, and she’s supporting me from afar. I wouldn’t be able to do it without her. Although … usually when I go away and I come home there’s another furry animal in the house …

Aleteia: You’ve shared your impressive daily routine. Does she ever get a little frustrated that you’re up at the crack at dawn?

Wahlberg: Oh very annoyed, very annoyed. But she’s also now kind of got her routine and her schedule and realizes the importance of having a routine, and how rewarding it can be to have every day you’ve got these four or five things that you want to accomplish and you get those things done. It’s something she’s taken on a bit herself.

Simu Lui as Leo, Nathalie Emmanuel as Olivia, Mark Wahlberg as Michael, and Ali Suliman as Chik in Arthur the King Carlos Rodriguez / Courtesy of Lionsgate

Life with social media

Aleteia: In the movie, one of the character’s life revolves around social media. You’re on social media quite a lot sharing your impressive fitness routines, your brands, and your faith. Do you find with your own kids there are things you are anxious about, or do you find it under control?

Wahlberg: The good thing is that most of my kids aren’t interested in social media. And I feel it really is how you utilize it. One of my kids is, and I try to make sure that I constantly say ‘OK, it’s cool to show things but there could be a lot of negativity with it as well,’ and to making sure that you’re not paying attention to those sorts of things or looking to that for affirmation. For me… sharing what I do and how I do it, will hopefully give people inspiration, but I don’t try to find gratification in that. I just kind of do it …

Every Sunday I want to encourage people … I’m trying to build a relationship [with God] and get closer to my faith and my higher power. And how I go about my work and my routine and the brands that I’m trying to build and how you go out and build it, and how you have to put in the work and the consistency of it. I’m not sifting through the comments hoping that people are giving me a pat on the back.

And on Jonathan Roumie…

Aleteia: Ah yes, we’ve seen you on social media with Jonathan Roumie promoting the Hallow app. You seem to have a lot of fun together.

Wahlberg: I absolutely adore him, he’s fantastic. We want to encourage people. There’s such a disconnect, we want to bring people together.