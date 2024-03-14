8 Keys to building stronger relationships (Photo Gallery)

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
Anyone who has been married for any length of time knows that strong relationships don’t just happen by chance but take hard work and commitment. The following eight keys (or principles if you prefer) can be found in most healthy marriages. While no relationship is perfect, a couple that truly desires to live in a loving home is always striving to grow in their relationship.
With that in mind, we present eight keys to building stronger relationships. Of course, each of these keys require sacrifice — and they are really an expression of the master key, which is love. They are attempts to reflect the love that God has for each one of us.
These keys don’t just apply to romantic relationships but can be applied to other kinds of relationships as well. You can view our list of 8 Keys to building stronger relationships in the Photo Gallery below.
Please let us know if you think we left anything out in the comments section.
After you view the slideshow, check out our list of articles below to delve deeper into each of our eight keys.
8 Keys to building stronger relationships: Learn more
David R. Novak, human communication researcher, on OPENNESS
Pope Francis on COMMUNICATION
Fr. Joseph M. Esper, writer and parish priest, on HONESTY
Kaela Scott, counselor, on DEDICATION
Jeremy Brown, writer, on RESPECT
Jeffrey Hall, professor of Communications Studies, on HUMOR
Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia contributor, on FAITH
Dr. Timothy Lock, psychologist, on FORGIVENESS