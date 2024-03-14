8 Keys to building stronger relationships (Photo Gallery)

Great relationships don’t just spring up by chance. They take commitment and work. These eight keys are at the core of every strong relationship.

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Anyone who has been married for any length of time knows that strong relationships don’t just happen by chance but take hard work and commitment. The following eight keys (or principles if you prefer) can be found in most healthy marriages. While no relationship is perfect, a couple that truly desires to live in a loving home is always striving to grow in their relationship.

With that in mind, we present eight keys to building stronger relationships. Of course, each of these keys require sacrifice — and they are really an expression of the master key, which is love. They are attempts to reflect the love that God has for each one of us.

These keys don’t just apply to romantic relationships but can be applied to other kinds of relationships as well. You can view our list of 8 Keys to building stronger relationships in the Photo Gallery below.

Please let us know if you think we left anything out in the comments section.

After you view the slideshow, check out our list of articles below to delve deeper into each of our eight keys.

8 Keys to building stronger relationships: Learn more

David R. Novak, human communication researcher, on OPENNESS

Pope Francis on COMMUNICATION

Fr. Joseph M. Esper, writer and parish priest, on HONESTY

Kaela Scott, counselor, on DEDICATION

Jeremy Brown, writer, on RESPECT

Jeffrey Hall, professor of Communications Studies, on HUMOR

Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia contributor, on FAITH

Dr. Timothy Lock, psychologist, on FORGIVENESS