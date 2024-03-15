Want to read more? Try “The Reading Rule of Five” (Video)

Avid readers are always looking for ways to read more. If that sounds like you, then try this tip I learned in college!

Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.

Join our Lenten Campaign 2024. PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Many of us have a desire to read more but find it increasingly difficult as we get older and busier. Being in the same boat myself, I remembered a tip I got from a friend, Brother Adam Neri. I call it The Reading Rule of Five.

Of course, there are many strategies out there when you want to make more time to read. And while the idea of reading five books at a time when you feel pressed for reading time may seem counterintuitive, I can assure you that it works – at least it has for me. Of course, it is the basic idea that is important here, so you can easily modify it to fit your own lifestyle and reading goals.

To find out how it works, watch the video above. If you are looking for book recommendations, you might start with Aleteia’s summer book list from last year or our 2024 list of big winter books.

And, of course, please share your thoughts and reading tips in the comments below.