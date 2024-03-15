Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 15 March |
Saint of the Day: St. Louise de Marillac
Aleteia logo
For Her
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Want to read more? Try “The Reading Rule of Five” (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 03/15/24

Avid readers are always looking for ways to read more. If that sounds like you, then try this tip I learned in college!
Without donors, Aleteia's future is uncertain.
Join our Lenten Campaign 2024.
PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO ALETEIA

Many of us have a desire to read more but find it increasingly difficult as we get older and busier. Being in the same boat myself, I remembered a tip I got from a friend, Brother Adam Neri. I call it The Reading Rule of Five.

Of course, there are many strategies out there when you want to make more time to read. And while the idea of reading five books at a time when you feel pressed for reading time may seem counterintuitive, I can assure you that it works – at least it has for me. Of course, it is the basic idea that is important here, so you can easily modify it to fit your own lifestyle and reading goals.

To find out how it works, watch the video above. If you are looking for book recommendations, you might start with Aleteia’s summer book list from last year or our 2024 list of big winter books.

And, of course, please share your thoughts and reading tips in the comments below.

Flannery O'Connor book "The Habit of Being" on table with rosary
Read more:Flannery O’Connor on the habit of being a Catholic
Books "Journeys of the Mind" and "The Confessions of X"
Read more:Two books highlight St. Augustine’s hold on our imaginations
Tags:
BooksCatholic LifestyleCultureMotherhood
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.