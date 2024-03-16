Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
How Christian meditation is a spiritual quest

Esperanza

Zigres | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 03/16/24

While meditation is often seen as a generic term, Christian meditation is very specific and describes a particular spiritual journey.
Most major religions in the world have a method of meditation and Christianity is among them.

However, Christian meditation refers to a method of prayer that is very specific and falls within particular parameters.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that, “Meditation is above all a quest” (CCC 2705).

What does that mean?

First of all, it is a quest because in involves a interior “seeking”:

The mind seeks to understand the why and how of the Christian life, in order to adhere and respond to what the Lord is asking.

CCC 2705

Christian meditation is not an “emptying” of the soul, but more of a “filling-up.”

It is a spiritual quest that is not easy, requires a number of aids:

The required attentiveness is difficult to sustain. We are usually helped by books, and Christians do not want for them: the Sacred Scriptures, particularly the Gospels, holy icons, liturgical texts of the day or season, writings of the spiritual fathers, works of spirituality, the great book of creation, and that of history the page on which the “today” of God is written.

CCC 2705

The ultimate goal of this spiritual quest is union with God, responding to his invitation of love as best we can.

