How meditation should end in a greater love of Jesus Christ

Whenever we meditate, the goal should always be increasing our love of Jesus Christ.

Christian meditation is ultimately focused on growing our friendship with Jesus Christ. We may use a variety of methods to meditate, but the end goal should always be the same.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church makes this plan to see in its section on prayer:

Meditation engages thought, imagination, emotion, and desire. This mobilization of faculties is necessary in order to deepen our convictions of faith, prompt the conversion of our heart, and strengthen our will to follow Christ. Christian prayer tries above all to meditate on the mysteries of Christ, as in lectio divina or the rosary. This form of prayerful reflection is of great value, but Christian prayer should go further: to the knowledge of the love of the Lord Jesus, to union with him. CCC 2708

This is important to keep in mind, especially as we explore various types of Christian meditation.

Whatever method we explore, whether it is the Rosary, or a type of breathing prayer, we should be left desiring to love Jesus Christ.

Christian meditation can take many forms, but it must have the central goal of increasing our love of God.