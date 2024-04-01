We know that the Church is universal and there is no required age or language to speak to the Lord, much less to thank him for daily bread. This little Korean boy understood it well! And under the gaze of his tender mother’s phone, he prays a blessing from the depths of his heart in front of his plate of noodles—which looks very appetizing! The video has already been viewed more than five million times.
This little boy’s meal blessing is melting hearts everywhere
ourspringday I Instagram
Bérengère Dommaigné - published on 04/01/24
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?
Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.
Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.