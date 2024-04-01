Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 01 April |
Saint of the Day: St. Mary of Egypt
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

This little boy’s meal blessing is melting hearts everywhere

Benedicite-d-un-petit-coreen-credit-ourspringday

ourspringday I Instagram

Bérengère Dommaigné - published on 04/01/24

At the age of 2, this little Korean boy has understood what matters most, and he thanks Jesus for this delicious noodle dish. Cuteness alert!

We know that the Church is universal and there is no required age or language to speak to the Lord, much less to thank him for daily bread. This little Korean boy understood it well! And under the gaze of his tender mother’s phone, he prays a blessing from the depths of his heart in front of his plate of noodles—which looks very appetizing! The video has already been viewed more than five million times.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ë‹¤ì˜ (@our_springday)

The boy prays in Korean, but there are captions in English. He prays: “God, thank you for giving me delicious food today. Thank you for this meal. I pray in the name of Jesus. Amen.” Then he digs in messily and clearly enjoys the meal (his parents will have some clean-up to do later…).

Simple, effective, and recited with a good heart—certainly, this little Korean has understood what really matters, and can serve as a model for children all over the world! And, who knows, those who will go to World Youth Day (WYD) in Seoul in 2027 will perhaps be inspired by it!

FAMILY PRAYING
Read more:Why do we call prayers before meals “saying grace”?
GRACE,BEFORE,MEALS
Read more:How to say grace before meals
Tags:
ChildrenInspiring storiesKorea
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.