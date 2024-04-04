The Polish pontiff wrote one final prayer that would have been recited at the Regina Caeli address.

Many are familiar with the last words of St. John Paul II, which he mumbled in Polish, “Let me go to the house of the Father.“

However, he also penned a final prayer that would have been recited at the Regina Caeli address on Sunday, April 3, 2005.

His address was directed to Divine Mercy Sunday, a feast that he dearly loved and instituted based on the private revelations of St. Faustina.

St. John Paul II included a short prayer, which was likely the last prayer that he ever wrote:

Lord, who reveal the Father’s love by your death and Resurrection, we believe in you and confidently repeat to you today: Jesus, I trust in you, have mercy upon us and upon the whole world.

He also ended his address with an Easter exclamation, “Alleluia!“

It is fitting that he ended his pontificate praying “Jesus, I trust in you,” reciting the prayer that was revealed to St. Faustina.

St. John Paul II firmly trusted in God and strove to highlight God’s mercy and love to the whole world.

We can learn from his example and pray the same words every day, saying, “Jesus, I trust in you!”