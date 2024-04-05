These verses from Scripture remind us that life, with all its intricacies, challenges, and wonders, is a gift to be celebrated.

One of the many joys of Easter is the reminder that we should celebrate life. Although the Easter season may be drawing to a close, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t continue the spirit of this special time in the Church year.

Within the pages of the Bible, there are countless verses that uplift the essence of life, echoing through the ages with timeless wisdom and inspiration. For those seeking to revel in the beauty of existence, here are six powerful quotes from the USCCB online version of the Bible that illuminate the joy and significance of life.

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” Psalm 139:13

This verse from Psalms beautifully acknowledges the divine craftsmanship involved in the creation of each individual. It highlights the intimate connection between God and the unborn, affirming the sanctity of life from its very inception.

I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” John 10:10b

Jesus’ words in the Gospel of John speak of abundant life, not merely existence but a life brimming with purpose, fulfillment, and joy. It reflects God’s desire for His children to experience richness and completeness in their journey.

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.” Psalm 28:7

This verse encapsulates the exuberant praise and gratitude that arises from a heart anchored in trust in the Lord. It celebrates the vitality of faith, which empowers believers to face life’s challenges with joy and confidence.

“Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.” Psalm 127:3

In this verse, children are portrayed as precious gifts bestowed by God, a source of blessing and joy in the lives of their parents. It underscores the sacredness of family and the value of nurturing new life.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4

This promise from Revelation offers hope and consolation, envisioning a future free from suffering and sorrow. It affirms the ultimate triumph of life over death, inviting believers to anticipate the glorious renewal awaiting them.

Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” James 1:17

James reminds us that all blessings, whether big or small, originate from God. It encourages gratitude and appreciation for the myriad gifts of life bestowed upon us by a loving and unchanging Creator.