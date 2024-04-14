With just a few more months to go, school is beginning to drag out, and keeping children inspired is even harder.

This time of year can get a little frustrating. The longer and sunnier days make it harder to focus on school and getting everyone out the door in the morning can become increasingly difficult.

However, don’t give up! There are only a few months to go until summer vacation. (And that’s when, after a week or two, parents will be longing for school to return!)

Here are some handy ways to reach the holidays all in one piece — parents and kids alike.

1

Celebrate the countdown



Turn the last few months of school into a countdown celebration. Create a fun calendar with daily milestones to mark off, like “Only 20 more days of math homework left!” or “Just 10 more Mondays until summer break!” Turning it into a game can make the time fly by.

2

Plan Fun Field Trips



Inject some excitement into the school routine by planning fun field trips or outings to look forward to on weekends or after school. Whether it’s a trip to the local park, a museum visit, or even just a picnic in the backyard, having something to look forward to can make the school days more bearable.

3

Mix Up the Routine



Shake things up by adding some variety to your daily routine. Try studying outdoors on sunny days, setting up a cozy reading nook for quiet time, or having a themed dinner night where you cook foods from different cultures or time periods. A change of scenery can make the school grind feel less monotonous for all involved.

4

Reward Milestones



Set achievable goals for the last few months of school and reward yourselves when you reach them. Whether it’s finishing a big project, acing a test, or simply making it through a tough week, celebrate your accomplishments with a special treat or activity as a reward for your hard work.

5

Stay Positive and Supportive



It’s vital to remember to stay positive and supportive of each other as the school year winds down. Encourage open communication about any challenges or frustrations and put the focus on finding solutions together. By leaning on each other for support, you can make it through the final stretch with smiles on your faces.

6

Say a little prayer



Finally, the Church is full of holy men and women to turn to for a little encouragement and guidance. Try praying to one of the many patron saints of education, such as St. Thomas Aquinas, and you should hopefully feel a little less frustrated.