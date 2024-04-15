Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 15 April |
Saint of the Day: St. César de Bus
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

What is acedia in prayer and the spiritual life?

MAN,RELAXING

Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 04/15/24

Acedia is a form of spiritual laziness that distances us from God, due to our own lack of attention to the spiritual life.

Sometimes spiritual writers will talk about “acedia,” though they do not always clearly define what this words means.

What is acedia?

The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes acedia in its section on prayer:

Another temptation, to which presumption opens the gate, is acedia. The spiritual writers understand by this a form of depression due to lax ascetical practice, decreasing vigilance, carelessness of heart. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.” The greater the height, the harder the fall. Painful as discouragement is, it is the reverse of presumption. 

CCC 2733

Essentially, we may even want to pray or grow closer to God, but we simply don’t.

We might claim that we are too tired to pray, or that we don’t have enough time in the day to pray.

The key is that we simply don’t do anything, or even try to pray.

The Catholic Encyclopedia explains acedia in the following way:

Father Rickaby aptly translates its Latin equivalent acedia (Gr. akedia) by saying that it means the don’t-care feeling. A man apprehends the practice of virtue to be beset with difficulties and chafes under the restraints imposed by the service of God. The narrow way stretches wearily before him and his soul grows sluggish and torpid at the thought of the painful life journey. The idea of right living inspires not joy but disgust, because of its laboriousness. 

We look at the Christian life and see pain and struggle and so we don’t even dare to try.

The Catechism says that to combat this vice, “The humble are not surprised by their distress; it leads them to trust more, to hold fast in constancy” (CCC 2733).

True humility can help us recognize that we are weak and are in need of God’s grace.

It’s true that the spiritual life is difficult, but the humble heart admits this and relies more on God’s strength than our own.

crisis man
Read more:Advice from 3 monks for overcoming acedia
WEB-SLOTH-ACEDIA-NOT-JUST-LAZY-CARROL-SCHAFFER-CC
Read more:You may be suffering from acedia — and it’s deadly

Tags:
CCC PrayerPrayerSpiritual Life
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.