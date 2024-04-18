Your daughters will love ‘Princesses of Heaven’

If you have a daughter, granddaughter, or goddaughter, you won’t want to miss sharing this magical book with the little girls in your life!

The minute my young daughters opened the package, they came clamoring for me to read them Princesses of Heaven.

“Mommy! Mommy! Look, it’s about princesses!” they squealed in delight.

Their excitement only grew as I sat down and read aloud Princesses of Heaven, a stunningly gorgeous book with the sweetest message for little girls.

If you have a daughter, granddaughter, goddaughter, niece, or if you work at a Catholic school or church, you won’t want to miss sharing this magical book with the little girls in your life.

A must-have book for Catholic kids

Princesses of Heaven tells the stories of six different women saints, revealing a time when they showed courage, kindness, or trust in God.

Young readers see the stories of St. Josephine Bakhita, St. Joan of Arc, St. Kateri Tekakwitha, St. Narcisa de Jesús, St. Lucy Yi Zhenmei, and St. Therese of Lisieux.

Then at the end, the book asks readers, “Princess, what is your path to heaven?”

These stories and this question are such a striking way to help young readers understand important truths about our faith!

Tess Barber | Aleteia

Becoming a saint is something we are all called to do, and it’s something we want to be. And each saint is utterly herself, distinct from the others and true to who God created her to be.

C.S. Lewis once wrote, “How monotonously alike all the great tyrants and conquerers have been; how gloriously different are the saints.” Princesses of Heaven reveals this truth to children with the stories of six very different saints who each followed God’s unique call in her life.

A visual delight

The message of this book is pure gold, and the illustrations bring it to a new level of utterly captivating, as Disney illustrator Fabiola Garza has outdone herself with this masterpiece.

The saints’ stories can be hard to explain to young children, especially when they faced hardships and suffering, and Garza charts exactly the right course to tell their stories in a way that’s both honest and age-appropriate … and frankly, just beautiful!

Since Princesses of Heaven entered our home, my three little girls have looked at it every day, sometimes for hours at a time.

I love that they have this treasure of a book to show them how good it is to live for God, and to inspire them on their own path to heaven.

If you’re wondering if you need this book, I’ll leave you with this review from my five-year-old daughter: “It’s the best book in the whole entire universe.”