Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 10 April |
Saint of the Day: St. Magdalene of Canossa
Aleteia logo
For Her
separateurCreated with Sketch.

‘Princesses of Heaven’ is perfect for little girls (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 04/10/24

Word on Fire’s new book tells the story of six female Catholic saints. It is not only beautifully illustrated, but also beautifully inspirational.

When I saw the pictures of Word on Fire’s new release, Princesses of Heaven, I just had to get my hands on a copy. The book is even more beautiful than I expected. Featuring gorgeous illustrations from Disney artist Fabiola Garza, who is also the author, it tells the story of six Catholic saints, including St. Joan of Arc, St. Narcisa de Jesus, and St. Therese of Lisieux.

The book is perfect for the sweet little girls in your life, as it shows them what it means to be a true princess. Watch the video above to learn more and for a peek inside the book!

The Reading Rule of Five
Read more:Want to read more? Try “The Reading Rule of Five” (Video)
"Time for God" by Jacques Philippe
Read more:‘Time for God’ will enliven your Year of Prayer (Video)

Tags:
ArtBooksChildrenSaints
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Aleteia-Pilgrimage-300&#215;250-1.png
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.