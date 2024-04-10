‘Princesses of Heaven’ is perfect for little girls (Video)

Word on Fire’s new book tells the story of six female Catholic saints. It is not only beautifully illustrated, but also beautifully inspirational.

When I saw the pictures of Word on Fire’s new release, Princesses of Heaven, I just had to get my hands on a copy. The book is even more beautiful than I expected. Featuring gorgeous illustrations from Disney artist Fabiola Garza, who is also the author, it tells the story of six Catholic saints, including St. Joan of Arc, St. Narcisa de Jesus, and St. Therese of Lisieux.

The book is perfect for the sweet little girls in your life, as it shows them what it means to be a true princess. Watch the video above to learn more and for a peek inside the book!