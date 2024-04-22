Impoverished young girl inspires in her thirst for learning

A young student in Uganda doesn't have the resources to pack her books, so she gets heartbreakingly creative.

Something many of our children gripe about is having to go to school. As parents this can be frustrating when we know the privilege it is to be able to get an education, especially when we see there are so many others who have to fight to be able to go to school.

Yet, one way of encouraging our kids is to show them the inspiring stories of children going above and beyond just to be able to learn: such as this story of an underprivileged child using a streetlight in order to do their homework.

And recently Don Bosco children’s ministries international — a nonprofit charity that tries to provide opportunities for impoverished children and vulnerable mothers in Uganda — shared an inspiring post of one of their recipients.

The young girl was so determined to make sure she got to school with her equipment in one piece that she cleverly made a backpack out of plastic bags.

As the post pointed out, the young lady’s passion for school is both “heartbreaking and inspiring.” And it reminds us that the things we take for granted, such as our education, and even school supplies, are something truly to be treasured.

If you’d like to help other youngsters in a similar situation get an education, you can donate to the organization here, or you can reach out and sponsor a child at donboscoministries23@gmail.com.