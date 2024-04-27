Are you exhausted? Embrace these 7 types of rest

While getting a good night's sleep is essential, there are other ways to ensure you're full of energy.

Most of us have various points in our lives when we feel a little wiped out. This can be for a multitude of reasons, but sometimes having a good sleep is just not enough to rejuvenate our minds and bodies.

According to Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, author of Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity, there are other forms of rest that are just as important to be able to operate effectively. And if you look at the list below, one of them in particular happens to be very easy for Catholics to achieve!

Physical rest

There’s nothing better than climbing into bed after a long day. Physical rest is essential because it gives your body time to repair and recharge. Your body needs downtime to replenish energy levels, repair tissues, and keep your muscles happy. It’s like hitting the reset button for your body.

Mental rest

Sometimes our minds can be working on overdrive and we feel wiped out. That’s when you to try and switch off from all the noise inside your brain. Mental rest helps reduce stress, enhances creativity, and improves focus. Think of it as decluttering your mind, making space for fresh ideas and perspectives to flourish.

Emotional rest

Life can be full of emotions that can lift you up, but also drag you down. Emotional rest is like a cozy blanket for your heart and soul. It’s all about acknowledging your feelings, letting go of what weighs you down, and finding peace within yourself. By taking time to recharge emotionally, you can better handle life’s ups and downs with grace and resilience.

Spiritual rest

Connecting with something greater than yourself is vital for your overall well-being. Spiritual rest is like a soulful recharge, nourishing your innermost being. Whether it’s through prayer, meditation, or simply spending time in nature, spiritual rest allows you to find meaning, purpose, and inner peace amidst life’s chaos.

This particular type of rest is easy for Catholics to achieve if we take our time to connect with God. We’re able to reach out to Him and pass on all our anxieties and allow Him to carry our burdens. We can also remember to share in our delights and gratitude, reinforcing the joyful side of spirituality.

Social rest

While socializing can be fun and fulfilling, sometimes you need a break from the hustle and bustle of human interaction. Social rest is about carving out time for solitude and reflection. It’s like pressing pause on the constant chatter and reconnecting with yourself. By giving yourself permission to recharge solo, you can strengthen your relationships with others and cultivate a deeper sense of self-awareness.

Creative rest

Whether you’re an artist, writer, or just someone who enjoys a good DIY project, creative rest is a must. It’s the equivalent of giving your imagination a much-needed vacation. By stepping away from your usual daily pursuits and allowing yourself to recharge, you can prevent burnout, spark new ideas, and reignite your passion for self-expression.

Sensory rest

In a world filled with noise, screens, and constant stimulation, sensory rest is like a soothing balm for your senses. It’s all about dialing down the sensory overload and giving yourself a break from the chaos. Whether it’s taking a quiet walk in nature, enjoying a candlelit bath, or simply closing your eyes and breathing deeply, sensory rest allows you to find calm amidst the storm.