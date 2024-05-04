Airline pilot surprises a flight attendant with his proposal

Pilot Konrad Hanc proposed to his girlfriend, flight attendant Paula, on the plane. When she happily threw herself into his arms, loud applause rang out.

Passengers on the flight from Warsaw to Krakow will remember this day for a long time. Once they were seated in their seats, the captain emerged from the cockpit. His voice shook and tears of emotion ran down his cheeks. Before he began his announcement, he said to those on board, “Keep your fingers crossed, because my legs are shaking.”

Then he began his speech. “Good morning, this is Captain Konrad Hanc. I would like to welcome you aboard the Embraer 195 aircraft of LOT Polish Airlines,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to take a short moment of your time. Today is a special day for me. Today there’s a very important person on board this plane, as well as a large part of our family,” the captain explained. He then waved nervously to his girlfriend, Paula, a flight attendant who was standing in the back of the airplane. “I hope she didn’t expect anything.”

“A year and a half ago in this job I met the most wonderful person, who totally changed my life, completely,” Konrad Hanc added in a breaking voice. “Thanks to her, who is in the back, I’m the happiest man in the world. (…) You are my greatest treasure, the greatest fulfillment of my dreams,” he said.

The proposal

“So, I have a question for you, darling,” the captain said, kneeling down and pulling out a huge bouquet of flowers. “Will you marry me?”

After a moment, his beloved ran down the aisle of the plane and threw herself into his embrace. As they both laughed with joy, he pulled out a ring and put it on her finger. “Was there a ‘yes’?” — one of the female passengers asked. “She said ‘yes,'” replied the pilot. Thunderous applause from the passengers and cheers rang out on board. “And now let’s fly to Krakow,” he added. As it turns out, the couple had met at work, on a flight to Krakow, so the choice of route for the proposal was obvious to the captain.

“Wonderful life for two”

The touching video of the engagement was published by LOT Polish Airlines on various platforms. “The first such engagement on board!” wrote the carrier. Under the post appeared comments from moved internet users, wishing the happy couple well. Although the video is in Polish, it has subtitles in English. Regardless of the language, the happy nervousness of the pilot needs no translation, nor does the joyful acceptance!