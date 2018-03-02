Pope Francis and the Shroud of Turin

Photo of the Day: March 2, 2018
This handout photo taken on June 21, 2015, and released by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano, on June 22, 2015, shows Pope Francis prayerfully reflecting while viewing the Shroud of Turin, believed by some Christians to be the burial shroud of Jesus of Nazareth, in Turin’s cathedral.
Photograph supplied by Osservatore Romano via AFP
