Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Art & Culture

The strange case of the demon with the ice cream cone on the cathedral façade

DEMON WITH ICRE CREAM
Ramón Cutanda López | Flickr CC BY 2.0
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Nov 08, 2019

Just as medieval masons drew inspiration from the bestiary they had at hand, contemporary artists blend tradition and pop culture to convey the same eternal message.

A gargoyle, technically speaking, is but the protruding part of a pipe that serves to deflect water that would otherwise accumulate on a roof. Whereas we immediately associate them to medieval architecture, gargoyles are by no means a medieval invention: Egyptians already included them as a construction element, to prevent moisture from destroying their ceilings.

But, practical as they are, some historians point out that the use of gargoyles and grotesques in cathedrals also has a clear, straightforward pedagogical function: these fantastic creatures reinforce the notion that evil remains outside the church, metaphorically and literally, and that evil flees from holy places.

Read more: Darth Vader: The beloved gargoyle of Washington National Cathedral

But the ways in which we depict evil change throughout the years. So, it should not be that surprising that in some contemporary cathedrals we find gargoyles depicting some of the better-known representations of evil of our day and age. Some sculptors have included Darth Vader, the former Jedi who decided to surrender to the dark side, as a gargoyle. Just as medieval masons drew inspiration from the bestiary they had at hand (mostly inherited from Greek mythology) to decorate the façades of basilicas and cathedrals they worked on, contemporary artists and restorers do the same thing, blending tradition and pop culture to convey the same message.

However, not all grotesques and gargoyles necessarily represent evil. Some more innocent motifs have been and can be used in these intricate designs. On the façade of the magnificent cathedral of Salamanca, one finds both an astronaut and what appears to be a faun, or a demon, casually enjoying an ice cream cone: these figures were included in the façade of the “new” cathedral, back in 1992, as part of an artistic project called “the ages of man,” which incorporated some contemporary motifs in the building. Some say this faun represents the often-mischievous students from Salamanca University!

Tags:
ArtCultureMedievalSpain
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number …
  3. Aleteia
    The 2 most common errors of those who pray the Rosary
  4. Blanca de Ugarte
    103-year-old woman offers words of wisdom about lasting love
  5. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  7. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW