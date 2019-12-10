6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Click here to launch the slideshow

It’s so often claimed that if you want to do well in life then you must do well at school. So kids often feel stressed, parents feel pressured, and it all can get a bit much. But what if your child isn’t academically gifted? What if God has completely different plans for your little cherub?

These saints prove that, while education is important, there are many ways to be educated and many other virtues that are even more valuable. From having the determination to work for a higher purpose to ignoring mean comments from others, these men and women demonstrate that if a child is finding school a challenge, they just need to do their best and let God guide them along the way. So take inspiration from these devout people and let their stories help your child to know they’re in great company.

