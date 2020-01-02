Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

5 Great ways to celebrate Epiphany as a family

Epiphany
valbar | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Calah Alexander | Jan 02, 2020

Celebrating Epiphany is a special way to wrap up the Christmas season. Try one or all of these this year!

Christmas isn’t over yet, y’all. We’ve got one more celebration to have, and it’s one of my favorite: Epiphany, the day when the wise men reached the Christ Child with their gifts.

I didn’t celebrate Epiphany growing up, so over the years I’ve gotten creative with some ways to make it special. Here are a few of my favorite ways to celebrate this special day with your whole family.

1
Go to Mass

This one might be obvious, but it’s still the most important. Going to Mass as a family on Epiphany is the best way to make the holiday both real and holy for your family, so don’t let it get lost in the shuffle. Make this priority number one.

2
Move the Wise Men to Jesus

 

One of my favorite Christmas traditions Is to have the Wise Men journey around the house towards the Nativity scene during the Christmas season. After Christmas, they get gradually closer to the manger and on Epiphany, the youngest child in the family gets to move them to the Christ child. It’s a visual way to remind us all that the Christmas season doesn’t end with the birth of Christ, and having the Magi finally join Mary, Jesus, and Joseph is a special way to wrap up Christmas.

3
Give gifts to Godparents

 

Since the Wise Men brought gifts to the Christ child, whom they didn’t fully understand but knew was important for the entire world, have your kids identify people who have a special spiritual significance in their lives. My kids usually choose their godparents, but for yours it might be an aunt, priest, or Sunday school teacher – the important thing is not to impose your opinions but to let your child choose for themselves. Help them prepare a special gift for that person ahead of time, so on Epiphany day your children can deliver their gifts just like the Wise Men delivered gifts to the Christ child.

4
Read an Epiphany story or poem

Even though my kids like to to think they’ve outgrown bedtime stories,  they all still love hearing stories read aloud to them. Every year I choose a different story or poem to read them before we have Epiphany bread. Get creative in your search … don’t stick with Amahl and the Night Visitors year after year. There are plenty of stories and poems out there, so go explore! (Word to the wise: T.S. Eliot’s “The Journey of the Magi” is probably not your best choice here — it’s an extraordinary poem but a real downer, so maybe choose something more upbeat!)

5
Chalk your door

The popularity of this Epiphany tradition speaks to its enduring appeal. Some parishes bless chalk and send it home with their parishioners — if yours doesn’t, ask your priest to bless some chalk ahead of time. The traditional inscription is “20 + C + M + B + 20.” The crosses stand for Christ, the numbers at the beginning and end signify the current new year, and C, M, B are the traditional initials of the Magi as well as the abbreviation for the Latin blessing, “Christus mansionem benedicat” (May Christ bless this house). It’s a beautiful way to consecrate your home and family to Christ for the upcoming year, and to help you all remember what really matters — not just at Christmas, but all year long.

Read more: 4 Beautiful Epiphany traditions for your family

Read more: King Cakes: The tastiest Epiphany tradition

 

Tags:
ChristmasFamily
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
  3. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How to do a Yearly Examen for spiritual clarity in the New Year
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    See what the future Benedict XVI asked for for Christmas when he …
  6. Bérengère Dommaigné
    Singing seminarians use YouTube to bring back Latin Chant 
  7. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  8. Edifa
    You don’t feel anything when you pray? Don’t worry!
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW