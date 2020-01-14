There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

Certain times in our personal and family life and the life of the world seem truly overcome by problems. In those moments, we must make anand turn to prayer.

And we can do this with great confidence, following the consoling words of the Fatima visionary Sr. Lucia:

The Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given new efficacy in the recitation of the Holy Rosary. She has given this efficacy to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families … that cannot be solved by the Rosary. There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary.

Sister Lucia was the oldest of the children who saw Our Lady in Fatima, Portugal, during Mary’s appearances in 1917.

She passed away in 2005, at the age of 97.