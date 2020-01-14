Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Spirituality

There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

ROSARY
Fred de Noyelle | Godong
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jan 14, 2020

Sister Lucia, who saw Our Lady in Fatima, says that Mary has given new efficacy to the Rosary in our times.

Certain times in our personal and family life and the life of the world seem truly overcome by problems. In those moments, we must make an act of faith and turn to prayer.

And we can do this with great confidence, following the consoling words of the Fatima visionary Sr. Lucia:

The Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given new efficacy in the recitation of the Holy Rosary. She has given this efficacy to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families … that cannot be solved by the Rosary.

There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary.

Sister Lucia was the oldest of the children who saw Our Lady in Fatima, Portugal, during Mary’s appearances in 1917.

She passed away in 2005, at the age of 97.

Read more:
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Read more:
Saints are just like you and me: Just ask their friends
Tags:
RosarySaintsVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black …
  5. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  6. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  7. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
  8. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]