12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties

Self-quarantine, “shelter in place,” or full lockdown have become the new norm in most places. The cabin fever is starting to set in. But even as we’re stuck at home, we can still find ways to make it fun!

A good kitchen dance party is a foolproof way to lift spirits after a long day (or week, or month!). Here are a few songs to get the party started, from my kitchen to yours. So grab a spatula for a microphone, crank up the volume, and get ready to dance!